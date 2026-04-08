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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 08 April 2026

Pawan Khera moves Telangana High Court, seeks anticipatory bail in case linked to remarks on Himanta's wife

The Congress leader had alleged on April 5 that Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, has multiple passports and foreign property

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 08.04.26, 08:39 PM
Police personnel stand guard outside the residence of Congress leader Pawan Khera, at Banjara Hills, in Hyderabad, Telangana, Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

Police personnel stand guard outside the residence of Congress leader Pawan Khera, at Banjara Hills, in Hyderabad, Telangana, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. PTI

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday moved the Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a case filed by the Assam government over his allegations against chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

The petition was filed on April 7 and is scheduled to come up for hearing on April 9. In his plea, Khera sought protection from arrest and listed his residential address in Hyderabad.

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He named the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station and the Telangana government as respondents.

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The case was registered at the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 175 (false statement in connection with an election), Section 35 (right of private defence of body and property) and Section 318 (cheating).

The FIR relates to allegations made by Khera on April 5, in which he claimed that Sarma’s wife has multiple passports and foreign assets that were not declared in the chief minister’s election affidavit.

An Assam Police team had earlier visited Khera’s Delhi residence for questioning in connection with the case.

Khera’s counsel, Ponnam Ashok Goud, told PTI that the anticipatory bail plea was filed as the FIR copy has not been uploaded on the police website in line with Supreme Court orders.

He also said the visit to Khera’s residence was carried out with the intent to arrest.

Responding to the allegations, Sarma on Tuesday accused the Congress of "not verifying" the documents used to make the claims.

He also said that Khera had "run away" to Hyderabad and added that the Assam Police will "hunt him down even from 'pataal' (netherworld)".

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Telangana High Court Anticipatory Bail
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