Second phase of Ratna Bhandar inventory begins at Jagannath Temple after nearly 48 years

The second phase of the inventory of the Ratna Bhandar at the Jagannath Temple began on Wednesday, officials said, nearly 48 years after the last such exercise.

A team of servitors, gemologists and goldsmiths entered the chamber at 11.30 am along with Ratna Bhandar Committee chairman Justice Biswanath Rath and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration chief administrator Arabinda Padhee.

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The current phase is focused on the Bahar Ratna Bhandar, where ornaments used during festivals are stored. The first phase of the exercise had begun on March 25 and covered the daily-use ornaments of the deities.

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"During the first phase, the entire process was documented through videography, photography, and 3D mapping to ensure transparency. A digital catalogue of the daily-use ornaments was prepared and stored in separate 'sindhukas' (treasure chests), categorised by metal type," Padhee said.

Officials said the ongoing inventory includes ornaments linked to the ‘Suna Bhesa’, worn during the Rath Yatra and on four other occasions.

Justice Rath said this inventory includes the famous 'Suna Bhesa' (golden attire) ornaments used on the chariots and four other occasions.

According to records from 1978, the chamber contains 111 items, including 78 gold-mixed articles and 33 silver-mixed pieces. The inventory will continue till April 11, with additional sessions scheduled for April 13 and from April 16 to 18, Padhee said.

Security has been tightened in and around the temple premises. Officials said access has been restricted, with multiple layers of deployment, including striking forces, executive magistrates, fire services, medical teams and anti-sabotage units.

Temple rituals are continuing without interruption. Devotees are being allowed darshan from the ‘Bahara Katha’ due to security arrangements.

The exercise is being conducted as per a Standard Operating Procedure set by the state government. The SOP divides the Ratna Bhandar into three categories, the inner chamber, the outer chamber where festival ornaments are kept, and daily-use items.

While the daily-use items were inventoried in the first phase, the current exercise covers the second category. The inner chamber is expected to be taken up later.