Delhi records lowest April temperature in 11 years, rain and winds bring relief

Cloud cover, gusty winds and spells of light, scattered rain kept Delhi cooler than usual for April on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature dropping to 28.2°C, the lowest for the month in 11 years.

Air quality also improved, with the AQI in the ‘satisfactory’ category. The Safdarjung observatory, the city’s base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 28.2°C, 6.9 degrees below normal.

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The last time a lower maximum was recorded in April was on April 23, 2016, when it stood at 27.2°C.

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Safdarjung recorded 6.4 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, the highest since April 4, 2023, when 16.3 mm was recorded. Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, Palam recorded 0.6 mm of rainfall, while Lodhi Road reported trace rainfall.

Safdarjung, Ridge and Ayanagar did not record rain during this period. Maximum temperatures across other stations also remained below normal. Palam recorded 27.2°C, 8.3 degrees below normal.

Lodhi Road recorded 28.0°C, 6.0 degrees below normal. Ridge recorded 28.8°C, 6.3 degrees below normal, and Ayanagar recorded 28.0°C, 6.9 degrees below normal.

Minimum temperatures also stayed below seasonal averages. Safdarjung recorded 16.8°C, 3.2 degrees below normal. Palam recorded 15.5°C, Lodhi Road 16.2°C, Ridge 15.3°C and Ayanagar 16.4°C.

"The main weather activity is with respect to the western disturbance, which is currently seen over north Punjab and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir, which is likely to cause thunderstorm and precipitation activity over northwest parts of the country," IMD scientist Dr Akhil Srivastava told PTI.

He said temperatures are expected to rise from Wednesday. "After tomorrow, we are expecting a rise in the maximum temperatures over the northwest parts of the country by 6 to 8 degrees Celsius over the western Himalayan region and by 8 to 10 degrees Celsius over the north plains of northwest India. From tomorrow onwards, we are expecting clear skies," he said.

The IMD has forecast a minimum temperature of 15.0°C and a maximum of 31.0°C for April 9, with mostly clear skies. Air quality improved, with the AQI recorded at 93, which falls in the ‘satisfactory’ category.

According to CPCB standards, an AQI between 51 and 100 is considered satisfactory.