India withdraws offer to host UN climate Conference of the Parties in 2028

India has withdrawn its offer to host the United Nations annual climate Conference Of the Parties (COP33) in 2028, two government officials familiar with the matter told Reuters.

India communicated its decision to not host the conference this month, the officials said, but it was not immediately clear why the government had pulled out. The officials declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed hosting the summit in 2023. The federal ministry for environment and climate change did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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Climate Home News, which first reported the news, said India withdrew after a "review of its commitments" in 2028, citing a letter written by an Indian official to the chair of the Asia-Pacific Group.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change secretariat did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.