KitKat puts delivery truck under tight SUV escort after 12-tonne chocolate shipment theft in Europe

A KitKat delivery truck moving along a Canadian highway with a tight escort of black SUVs has gone viral, days after a large consignment of the chocolate bars was stolen in Europe.

The video, shared by KitKat Canada on Instagram, shows the red truck flanked closely by multiple vehicles, leaving little room for any other traffic to come near it.

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The clip carried overlayed text that read, “I’m not playing on my phone, I’m taking care of business,” while the caption said, “We take chocolate seriously around here.”

The escort visuals are part of a campaign that followed a widely reported theft in March 2026, when a truck carrying 12 tonnes of KitKat bars went missing during transit from central Italy to Poland.

The scale and nature of the theft drew attention online, with users referring to it as the “sweetest heist ever.”

Before sharing the convoy video, it had put out a mock hiring call for “professional security guards with big break energy,” asking for “extensive experience guarding high- value high-profile assets” and a “passion for taking breaks and preventing break-ins.”

The campaign was developed by Courage. Its founder and co-CCO, Joel Holtby, said: “Rather than relying on heavy messaging, we tapped into a distinctly Canadian sensibility, an inside joke audiences could immediately understand and participate in. No explanation needed: just a KitKat delivery truck, fully escorted as if it were high-value cargo.”

The company has said the theft itself was real.

On March 28, 2026, a spokesperson for Nestlé confirmed the incident, saying: "We've always encouraged people to have a break with KITKAT – but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tonnes of our chocolate."

They added: "Whilst we appreciate the criminals' exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes. With more sophisticated schemes being deployed on a regular basis, we have chosen to go public with our own experience in the hope that it raises awareness of an increasingly common criminal trend."

On April 1, the company clarified that the theft was not a prank and introduced a “Stolen KitKat Tracker,” allowing consumers to check if their chocolate bars are part of the missing batch.