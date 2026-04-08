‘Can’t wait to go on floors’: Lokesh Kanagaraj is ‘super excited’ to work with Allu Arjun

Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj cannot wait to go on floors with Allu Arjun for their upcoming collaboration. Wishing the actor on his birthday on Wednesday, Kanagaraj said he is super excited for the journey ahead.

“Wishing my hero @alluarjun sir a very happy birthday. Super excited about the #AA23 #LK7 journey ahead with you sir. Can’t wait to go on floors and make it an unforgettable one for both of us,” Kanagaraj wrote on X.

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The film will be backed by Mythri Movie Makers, which previously produced Arjun’s successful Pushpa franchise. Music for the project will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is expected to go on floors later this year.

Earlier in January, the makers unveiled an announcement teaser, formally confirming the collaboration. “Blessed with the best @alluarjun #AALoki Looking forward to kicking off this journey with you sir. Let's make it a massive blast. Once again with my brother @anirudhofficial,” Kanagaraj wrote on X alongside the teaser.

Sharing the announcement video, Arjun wrote, “I SAY 23. Goin on a spree. Low-Key G. Locked in mentally. That’s a guarantee! Excited about the new journey with the Maverick @lokesh.kanagaraj garu. & at last with brother @anirudhofficial. Can’t wait for this one.”

Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, which released on December 6, 2024. While the first instalment grossed Rs 350 crore worldwide, the sequel went on to collect Rs 1,871 crore globally.

Kanagaraj’s previous directorial outing was Coolie, featuring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan and Soubin Shahir. The film earned Rs 518 crore at the global box office.