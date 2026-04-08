Poll preparation: Kerala and Assam brace for election battle
Poll prep: Kerala and Assam brace for election battle
Kerala and Assam head to the polls on April 9 for the 2026 Assembly elections, with campaigning over and the decision now in voters’ hands
PTI
Published 08.04.26, 03:50 PM
Assam: Polling officials carrying EVMs, VVPATs and other election materials depart for their respective polling booths on the eve of Assam Assembly Election, in Guwahati, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. (All images by PTI)
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Assam: Police officials undergo a briefing amid heightened security on the eve of voting in the Assam Assembly elections, in Dibrugarh, Wednesday, April 8, 2026.
Assam: Polling officials check the lists as they arrive to collect EVMs and other election materials on the eve of Assam Assembly Election, in Dibrugarh, Wednesday, April 8, 2026.
Assam: Election officials walk through a field carrying postal ballots ahead of the Assam Assembly Election, at Buraburi in Morigaon district, Wednesday, April 1, 2026.
Kerala: Polling officials after collecting election materials from a distribution centre, leave for their respective booths on the eve of voting in the Kerala Assembly elections, in Kozhikode, Wednesday, April 8, 2026.
Kerala: A polling official checks an EVM at a distribution centre on the eve of Kerala Assembly Election, in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, April 8, 2026.
Kerala: Polling officials check election materials on the eve of voting in the Kerala Assembly elections, at Ernakulam in Kochi, Wednesday, April 8, 2026.
Kerala: Polling officials collect EVMs, VVPATs and other election materials from a distribution centre on the eve of Kerala Assembly Election, in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. Polling officials collect EVMs, VVPATs and other election materials from a distribution centre on the eve of Kerala Assembly Election, in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, April 8, 2026.