Three suspected UKNA members arrested in Manipur after Tronglaobi bomb blast kills two children

Three suspected members of a proscribed outfit have been arrested in connection with the bomb blast at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district that killed two children, police said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made in Churachandpur district, a police statement said. Violence erupted in Bishnupur on Tuesday after the blast at a home killed two children.

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Two others were shot dead when a mob stormed a CRPF camp during protests against the attack.

Police said, "In various operations launched in the aftermath of the Tronglaobi incident, three cadres, suspected to be of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), were arrested in Churachandpur District with arms and ammunition."

The arrested have been identified as Jampao Kuki, Sasang, and Paulallem Vaiphai. An AK-47 rifle with 25 bullets, a pistol with 15 rounds, Rs 20,100 cash, and two sacks of raw opium weighing 21.19 kg were recovered from them.

Search operations in the Molphei Tampak area of Churachandpur also led to the recovery of an automatic rifle, a pistol, and other arms. Police said the blast triggered protests across the Valley, with agitators putting up road blockades.

"Security forces brought the situation under control," they added. Exercises were carried out in Imphal, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Churachandpur to maintain law and order.

BJP MLA Kh Ibomcha Singh said, "Three UKNA cadres have been apprehended during an operation conducted after the Moirang Tronglaobi incident."

Asked if the arrested were involved in the blast, Singh said, "Details of their involvement in the incident would be provided by the police department. Investigation is underway."

The UKNA denied involvement in the Tronglaobi incident and rejected claims that three of its members had been arrested.