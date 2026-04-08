Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for restraint after reports of violations in US-Iran ceasefire

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday called on all parties to respect the US-Iran ceasefire, after reports of violations in parts of the conflict zone.

The US and Iran had agreed to a conditional two-week ceasefire that included reopening the Strait of Hormuz for shipping.

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"Violations of ceasefire have been reported at few places across the conflict zone which undermine the spirit of peace process," Shehbaz said in a post on X.

"I earnestly and sincerely urge all parties to exercise restraint and respect the ceasefire for two weeks, as agreed upon, so that diplomacy can take a lead role towards peaceful settlement of the conflict," he added.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi spoke over the phone with Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir and discussed violations of the ceasefire by Israel in Lebanon, according to state-run IRNA news agency.

The meeting comes ahead of Pakistan hosting peace talks between the US and Iran on Friday in Islamabad.

“The day after tomorrow, the US and Iran delegations will meet in Pakistan, and all efforts will be made for the success of talks," the Prime Minister said while addressing a Cabinet meeting. He said Pakistan is looking to permanently douse the flames of war.

Earlier, Shehbaz held a "warm and substantive" telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who confirmed Tehran's participation in the Pakistan-facilitated peace talks. It is not yet clear who will represent Iran in the negotiations.

The PM Office said their conversation lasted over 45 minutes. Shehbaz thanked the leadership of Iran and the US for accepting “our request” for a ceasefire.

He also thanked Gulf nations, other Muslim countries, and China for supporting Pakistan’s peace efforts.

Speaking to the Cabinet, Shehbaz said deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar and field marshal Munir played key roles in securing the ceasefire.

“The field marshal spent many sleepless nights making contacts with the leader of the US and Iran,” he said.

He added that conspiracies had emerged to spread the war, involve other Muslim countries, and turn it into a sectarian conflict. “We succeeded because our efforts were based on sincerity and honesty,” he said.

Shehbaz also spoke about Pakistan’s progress since last year’s brief conflict with India.

“Today’s Pakistan is a different country… Pakistan has changed forever, which is being seen with respect and honour,” he said, adding that every citizen of the country deserved the credit.

He said Pakistan now has a golden opportunity to turn things around and make progress.