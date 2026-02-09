Over 70 children fall ill after mid-day meal at Bihar school, probe ordered

More than 70 children fell ill after allegedly consuming a mid-day meal at a government school in Bihar’s Madhepura district, officials said on Monday, prompting an investigation into the incident.

The episode occurred on Saturday at the Upgraded Middle School in Karu Tola, located in the Madhepura Sadar block, they said.

Shortly after eating the meal, several children began vomiting and complained of stomach pain and dizziness, an official said.

Locals alleged that a lizard had fallen into the food served to the students.

The affected children were rushed to the Madhepura Sadar Hospital for treatment.

“An investigation has been initiated, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible,” District Education Officer Sanjay Kumar said.

According to doctors, most of the children were out of danger, but the condition of one girl is critical.