MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 09 February 2026

Over 70 children fall ill after mid-day meal at Bihar school, probe ordered

Shortly after consuming the meal, children started vomiting and complained of stomach pain and dizziness

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 09.02.26, 06:21 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

More than 70 children fell ill after allegedly consuming a mid-day meal at a government school in Bihar’s Madhepura district, officials said on Monday, prompting an investigation into the incident.

The episode occurred on Saturday at the Upgraded Middle School in Karu Tola, located in the Madhepura Sadar block, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after eating the meal, several children began vomiting and complained of stomach pain and dizziness, an official said.

Locals alleged that a lizard had fallen into the food served to the students.

The affected children were rushed to the Madhepura Sadar Hospital for treatment.

“An investigation has been initiated, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible,” District Education Officer Sanjay Kumar said.

According to doctors, most of the children were out of danger, but the condition of one girl is critical.

RELATED TOPICS

Midday Meal Scheme
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

As AI enters the operating room, reports arise of misidentified body parts and more

Medical device makers have been rushing to add AI to their products. While proponents say the new technology will revolutionise medicine, regulators are receiving a rising number of claims of patient injuries
Pawan Khera.
Quote left Quote right

Documents in Epstein files related to India disappeared. Did govt trade away India’s interests?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT