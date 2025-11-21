One in five Indian women faced intimate partner violence in 2023: WHO report

A new global report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has brought renewed attention to the scale of violence faced by women, with India reflecting troubling patterns seen worldwide.

The report shows that over a fifth of Indian women aged 15–49 experienced intimate partner violence in 2023, and close to 30 per cent have faced it at some point in their lives.

Globally, nearly one in three women, around 840 million, have suffered partner or sexual violence in their lifetime, a figure that has barely shifted since 2000.

The estimates further indicate that 8.4 per cent of women worldwide in the 15–49 age group have faced sexual violence from a non-partner. In India, the figure stands at about four per cent for women aged 15 and above.

“Violence against women is one of humanity's oldest and most pervasive injustices, yet still one of the least acted upon,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“No society can call itself fair, safe or healthy while half its population lives in fear. Ending this violence is not only a matter of policy; it is a matter of dignity, equality and human rights. Behind every statistic is a woman or girl whose life has been forever altered.”

He added, empowering women and girls] is not optional, it's a prerequisite for peace, development and health. A safer world for women is a better world for everyone.

Released ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls on November 25, the report reviews data from 168 countries, covering surveys and studies from 2000 to 2023.

It updates the 2018 estimates published in 2021.

According to the authors, “The estimates presented in this report demonstrate unequivocally that violence against women remains pervasive globally, affecting women across all countries and regions.”

They warn that progress remains slow and achieving the SDG target of eliminating violence against women by 2030 “remains elusive”.

One of the report’s key concerns is the decline in global funding for prevention programmes at a time when humanitarian crises and environmental disasters are increasing vulnerabilities.

In 2022, only 0.2 per cent of global development aid went to programmes focused on preventing violence against women. Funding has dipped even further in 2025, the report notes.

The authors call for stronger government action, a scale-up of evidence-based prevention initiatives, and better survivor-centred health, legal and social services.

They also suggest the need to invest in data systems that can track progress and help reach women at highest risk, along with enforcing laws that empower women and girls.