NIA arrests Faridabad man for harbouring Red Fort car bomber Umar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Faridabad resident for allegedly harbouring Dr Umar-un Nabi, the man who drove the explosive-laden car that detonated outside the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10, killing 15 people.

An official spokesperson for the NIA said the agency arrested Soyab, a resident of Dhauj in Haryana’s Faridabad, for allegedly providing logistical support to “terrorist Umar Un Nabi” before the Delhi terror bomb blast.

Soyab is the seventh accused arrested by the NIA in the case, which is linked to a ‘white-collar’ terror module busted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“The agency continues to pursue various leads in connection with the suicide bombing, and has been conducting searches across states in coordination with the respective police forces in a bid to identify and track others involved in the gruesome attack,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier, the NIA on November 20 took custody of three doctors and a preacher who were arrested in connection with the November 10 blast outside the Red Fort. Muzammil Ganaie, Adeel Rather and Shaheena Saeed, as well as Maulvi Irfan Ahmed Wagay, had been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police following the blast.

“They had all played a key role in the terror attack that killed several innocent persons and left many others injured,” an NIA spokesperson said. With their custody shifting to the NIA, which formally took over the case on November 11, the number of people booked by the federal agency has risen to six.

The NIA has already arrested two people — Amir Rashid Ali and Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish. Dr Umar-un-Nabi, who was driving the explosives-laden i20 that detonated, had allegedly bought the car in Ali’s name.

Wani was arrested after it emerged that Umar had been trying to convince him to become a suicide bomber. He was not persuaded but is alleged to have agreed to participate as an overground worker for the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Those arrested are alleged to be at the centre of a ‘white collar’ terror module busted by Jammu and Kashmir Police along with their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Investigations eventually led to Al Falah University in Faridabad, where 2,900 kg of explosives was recovered.

The chain of events began on the intervening night of October 18–19, when posters of the banned JeM surfaced on walls just outside Srinagar city, warning of attacks on police and security forces in the Valley. Treating the posters as a significant threat, Srinagar Senior Superintendent of Police G V Sundeep Chakravarthy formed several teams to probe the matter.

Three people — Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf and Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid — were arrested after CCTV footage showed them pasting the posters. During interrogation, they named former paramedic-turned-preacher Maulvi Irfan Ahmed from Shopian as the person who had supplied the posters. He was subsequently arrested.

This breakthrough led investigators to Al Falah University and the group of Kashmiri doctors. Ganaie was the first to be arrested from Faridabad, followed by Saeed from the same town. Later, Adeel Rather was detained from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.