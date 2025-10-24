NHAI to display toll plaza pass details in three languages to boost transparency for commuters

State-owned NHAI on Friday said it will display monthly and annual pass information at toll plazas ​for National Highway users to enhance transparency and create user awareness.

NHAI, in a statement, said it has issued directions to its field offices to prominently display detailed information about these passes at all fee plazas on National Highways that come under its jurisdiction.

The initiative aims to ensure that users are well-informed about the availability, rates, and procedures for availing of the local monthly pass and annual pass facility, it added.

The information will be displayed on signage boards at visible locations, including fee plaza approaches, customer service areas, and entry/exit points.

According to the statement, the signage will be displayed in English, Hindi, and/or the local regional language.

NHAI has directed its field offices to place these boards at fee plazas within 30 days and ensure that all signboards are clearly visible during the day and night as per applicable fee rules.

For wider dissemination, the statement said, the information will also be uploaded on the ‘Rajmargyatra’ mobile application and corresponding NHAI project websites.

National Highway users can avail benefits of different concessional passes that are available to make commuting seamless and economical.

These passes include a 'local monthly pass' facility for commuters with private vehicles residing within a 20 km (or as applicable) radius of a fee plaza.

To avail a 'local monthly pass', a list of required documents, including Aadhar card, Vehicle Registration Certificate and proof of residential address, is displayed at all fee plazas.

The monthly pass is issued at the fee plaza helpdesk after verification of documents.

Similarly, an 'annual pass' facility with validity of one year or 200 fee plaza crossings is applicable only for private vehicles like cars/jeeps/vans.

The annual pass can be purchased through the 'Rajmargyatra App' and is digitally activated on the valid FASTag attached to the vehicle after paying a one-time fee of Rs 3,000.

The annual pass is valid at around 1,150 fee plazas on National Highways and expressways across the country.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.