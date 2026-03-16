Left releases Kerala candidate list minutes after Election Commission announces poll dates

The CPI, a major coalition partner in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in Kerala, on Sunday announced candidates for 25 constituencies in the Assembly elections to be held on April 9, within hours of the poll dates being announced.

The CPM was quick to follow, announcing its decision to contest 86 of the 140 seats.

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“Chief minister Vijayan will contest from his seat at Dharmadam. A total of 56 sitting MLAs are also going to be in the fray,” CPM state secretary M.V. Govindan told reporters here on Sunday, adding that the party would announce five party-backed Independent candidates later.

While the Congress is expected to release its candidate list within a couple of days, the BJP will take a call after a meeting of its central election committee in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Govindan on Sunday listed the Wayanad township project and the Vizhinjam International Transhipment Container Terminal to shore up support for the coalition, which is facing headwinds such as corruption charges and the Sabarimala temple row.

The Congress leadership is looking to milk the strong anti-incumbency, with leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan predicting a 100-seat win for the party-led UDF. However, it will not be smooth sailing for the party, which is still confused over sharing seats with its allies.

The BJP, along with its NDA allies, plans to contest all the 140 seats. Party state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar is slated to contest from Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram district.

TN opponents

Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK has expressed hope of a “huge victory” in the polls scheduled on April 23. “It will be a sweep; we will win more than 200 seats out of the 234,” office-bearer Salem Dharanidharan said.

Opposition AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said party chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami had already campaigned in nearly 200 seats. “We are ready to face polls even tomorrow. Whenever it is held, we are going to win,” he said.