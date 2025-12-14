Kerala health facilities save 81 heart attack patients during Sabarimala pilgrimage

Medical facilities deployed by Kerala’s Health Department during the ongoing pilgrimage season have saved 81 people who suffered heart attacks, officials said, highlighting the role of round-the-clock emergency preparedness.

According to a government press release, of 103 reported heart attack cases, 81 patients were successfully treated. Six lives were also saved out of 25 cardiac arrest cases, while all 44 reported seizure cases were treated successfully.

“Giving special emphasis to life-saving measures, the health department has strengthened its preparedness to handle cardiac emergencies,” the release said, noting the physical strain involved in the hill trek.

Cardiology units were set up and essential drugs such as streptokinase and tenecteplase were made available. So far, 95,385 outpatients have received treatment at Sabarimala and nearby hospitals, with 337 pilgrims referred elsewhere for advanced care.

A total of 22 emergency medical centres have been set up, including 17 centres along the trekking route from Pampa to Sannidhanam.

Each centre is equipped with trained medical officers, staff nurses, ECG machines, oxygen cylinders, emergency medicines and ambulance services, they said.

The hospital at Sannidhanam is equipped with a modern cardiology unit, ventilators, an operation theatre, an ICU, X-ray and laboratory facilities, and specialist doctors.

Officials said the health department was committed to providing all necessary support to ensure that pilgrims can undertake the trek safely and complete the darshan without health-related difficulties.