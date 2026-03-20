Karnataka zoo tragedy: Vet dies after hippopotamus attack, probe ordered

A veterinarian at the Tavarekoppa Lion and Safari Zoo in Shivamogga died after being attacked by a hippopotamus while providing the animal with medical care inside its enclosure.

The deceased, Dr Sameeksha Reddy (26), had been recently appointed on a contract basis, office of Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said in a statement.

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She was attacked by the hippopotamus around 11.30 pm on Thursday while attending to the wild animal, it said.

According to Khandre's office, She was rushed to a hospital in Shivamogga but succumbed to her injuries around 6.30 am on Friday, doctors said.

Calling it an unfortunate incident, the minister said the government stands with the bereaved family during this difficult time. “Every life is precious. May God give strength to the family to bear this loss,” he said.

The minister has ordered compensation to the family of the deceased doctor as per norms.

He also instructed that veterinarians at all zoos in the state must strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while treating wild animals.

Khandre further ordered an inquiry into the incident by a team comprising senior veterinarians and forest officials, and directed that a report be submitted within seven days.

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