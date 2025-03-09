Japanese woman found dead in Gurugram, falls from 14th floor balcony

A Japanese woman was found dead after supposedly having fallen from a balcony on the 14th floor here, police said on Sunday.

The woman was identified as Madoko Thamano (34), a resident of Japan. She had come to Gurugram with her husband in September last year, police said. She was living in a society here with her husband and two children.

The incident occurred on Friday morning when the police received a call regarding a woman's blood-soaked body being found lying on the ground, a senior police officer said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem and further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

"The embassy has also been informed about the incident", said Inspector Sandeep Kumar, SHO of sector 53 police station.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.