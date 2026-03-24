Kashmir's Iran fundraising drive faces scrutiny as Tehran praises public support

A fundraising campaign for Iran in Kashmir has earned praise from Tehran but allegedly come under government scrutiny, with prominent voices suggesting the organisers are facing questioning from central agencies.

A wave of support for war-ravaged Iran’s people is sweeping through social media, marked by visuals of children stepping forward with their piggy banks, women parting with their gold earrings and the poor donating utensils.

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Most of the donations have come from Shia-dominated areas but the organisers said many Sunnis too had given generously. Videos show men, women and children queuing at several places to make donations.

Eight-year-old Zoya Fatima publicly broke her piggy bank with a stone. “This includes my collections of two years. I am doing it for Iran,” she said.

In another video, a disabled girl crawled to a collection centre to hand over a gold ornament. Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, Budgam MLA from the Peoples Democratic Party, said he was donating a month’s salary for the relief effort.

Iran’s embassy in Delhi responded with gratitude, thanking both the “kind people of Kashmir” and “India”.

“With hearts full of gratitude, we sincerely thank the kind people of Kashmir for standing with the people of Iran through their humanitarian support and heartfelt solidarity; this kindness will never be forgotten. Thank you, India,” the embassy posted on X.

It shared multiple videos of the donations, including one of a woman breaking into tears. “A respected sister from Kashmir donated the gold kept as a memento of her husband, who passed away 28 years ago, with a heart full of love and solidarity for the people of #Iran,” the embassy posted.

“Your tears and pure emotions are the greatest source of comfort for the people of Iran and will never be forgotten. Thank you #Kashmir. Thank you #India.” The embassy later said it had established a dedicated bank account to smoothen the process of aid delivery.

Kashmir had earlier witnessed massive protests against the US-Israeli attacks on Iran and the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Valley politicians from across party lines have rallied behind Iran.

A senior police officer, Imtiyaz Hussain, too appeared to indirectly express support for Iran. “Hussain, you are no more, your house is no more. But there is no fear of oppressors after you,” he said in a social media post.

Prominent Shia leader Imran Reza Ansari, however, referred to “concerns” that “some individuals involved in the collection process are reportedly receiving calls from various authorities seeking details about the funds, collectors and contributors, etc”.

“At this sensitive moment, it is important to reassure everyone that these donations are purely for a humanitarian and religious cause, meant to support the people of Iran in their time of need,” he posted.

“The emotions of the people are deeply involved, and any unnecessary pressure or questioning may hurt public sentiment.”

He added: “I urge the authorities that such matters be handled with understanding and respect, allowing this collective act of faith and solidarity to continue with dignity.”

National Conference chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq supported the initiative but urged people not to make a show, apparently worried about a possible backlash.

“This outpouring of support reflects the finest spirit of humanity, where people rise above everything to stand with those in need. Just one humble request: do it, but don’t show it,” he said.