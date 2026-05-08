Mysuru city corporation installs steel mirrors to curb public urination near bus stand

In an unusual attempt to tackle public urination and improve civic hygiene, the Mysuru City Corporation has installed reflective steel mirrors along a roadside stretch near the Mysuru Suburban Bus Stand, hoping people will think twice before relieving themselves in public.

Officials said the Corporation has fitted stainless steel sheets with a mirror finish along an 80-metre stretch opposite the bus stand in what they described as a first-of-its-kind initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea, officials said, is to discourage public urination through a psychological intervention by confronting offenders with their own reflection.

“The idea is to maintain cleanliness and hygiene, prevent public nuisance, and promote civic sense. It is a simple yet psychological approach that encourages self-awareness through reflection,” officials added.

Videos of the installation quickly went viral on social media, drawing praise from many users for the administration’s innovative approach to addressing the problem. Others, however, highlighted the lack of basic civic sense among people.

Several users also stressed the need for more hygienic public toilets to further discourage open urination.

Explaining the rationale behind the move, Nitesh Patil, Administrator and Regional Commissioner of the Mysuru City Corporation, told PTI that despite the presence of a public toilet next to the bus stand, many people continued to urinate in the open.

Officials said repeated fines and warnings had failed to stop people from using vacant compound walls, leaving the area foul-smelling.

“One of our engineers came up with this idea, and we decided to implement it. The initiative has received a very positive response from the public, social media, and the press. We are now planning to identify more such locations in the city and install similar reflectors,” he said.

Patil said LED lighting connected to the streetlights had also been added to the installation to improve visibility and enhance the city’s appearance at night.

According to him, the initiative has not only promoted civic awareness but also contributed to the beautification of Mysuru.

“We want our city to be clean and hygienic. We aspire to become the cleanest city in the country,” he added, recalling that Mysuru secured third place nationally in the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024–25 last year.