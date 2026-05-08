TCS Nashik harassment case: Accused Nida Khan sent to police custody till May 11

A Nashik court on Friday remanded Nida Khan, an accused in the sexual harassment and religious coercion case at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) unit here, in police custody till May 11.

Khan, also a TCS employee, was arrested on Thursday from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after being on the run since the case came to light.

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She was produced before a Nashik Road court here on Friday, with the police seeking her custody for thorough investigation into the matter.

Accepting the police's plea, the court remanded her in police custody till May 11.

On May 2, the court had denied her anticipatory bail, saying there seems to be a "systematic plan" of brainwashing the victim with "organized attempts".

The court had noted at the time that "the magnitude of the offense is truly multi-dimensional and multi-layered" and the custodial interrogation was required to go to the "root of the case".

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik police is probing nine cases of molestation and harassment at the IT major's Nashik unit.

It had arrested eight persons, including a female operations manager, by registering nine FIRs after allegations of exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit came to light.

TCS has clarified that it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.