'He is a traitor': Hindu seer targets SRK over his IPL team signing Bangladeshi cricketer

Hindu spiritual leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya has slammed Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan over the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), co-owned by him, signing a Bangladeshi cricketer amid atrocities on Hindus in the neighbouring country.

KKR bought Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 9.5 crore in the mini-auction that was held in Abu Dhabi on December 16 last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about the KKR signing Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the seer told PTI Videos in Nagpur on Thursday that this is very unfortunate as “his (Shah Rukh’s) approach has always been as that of a traitor”.

He denounced attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh and asserted that the Indian government should not tolerate such incidents and take an aggressive stand on the issue.

The people of Bangladesh and their government ought to be explained that their country was formed with the help of Hindus, Rambhadracharya said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) issued one of the strongest reactions, warning of protests if the Bangladeshi player is allowed to play.

Party spokesperson Anand Dubey said the issue went beyond sports, and national sentiment could not be ignored.

“If Shah Rukh Khan removes him from his team, we will all respect him, honour him, and give him due recognition. But if Shah Rukh Khan plays him and earns money, that money will be used to nurture terrorists there and conspire against our country. We will not allow this to happen at any cost," Dubey said.

He further claimed, “Bangladesh and Pakistan are both our enemies. We will not remain calm without completely boycotting them."

AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan, while condemning violence against minorities in Bangladesh, questioned the selective outrage around sports.

“I condemn the atrocities being committed against the Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Violence should not be done," Pathan said.

However, he added, “When it comes to cricket, how does it matter who supports what? Some time ago, the Indian government allowed the India-Pakistan match. We had objected to it because Pakistan has been the biggest propagator of terrorism."

“India still played a match against Pakistan for money. I reject the money which brings my country’s pride and dignity into question," he said.

BJP leaders echoed similar sentiments.

Former Uttar Pradesh MLA Sangeet Som called Shah Rukh Khan a “traitor" during a public event in Meerut.

“On one hand, Hindus are being killed in Bangladesh, and on the other hand, cricketers are being bought in the IPL. Such traitors have no right to live in this country," Som said.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge questioned why IPL franchises were being targeted instead of regulators.

“If a player is playing the IPL, it is because BCCI and IPL rules allow it," Kharge said, asking why the BJP was not questioning the BCCI or ICC if it truly opposed Bangladeshi participation.