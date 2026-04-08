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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 08 April 2026

IndiGo aircraft scheduled for Guwahati damaged after unmanned vehicle hit plane at parking bay

Airport officials said the Airbus A320 aircraft was scheduled to fly to Guwahati and was waiting for passengers to board when the accident happened around 9 pm

Our Special Correspondent Published 08.04.26, 07:40 AM
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An IndiGo aircraft was damaged after an unmanned vehicle hit the plane which was standing at the parking bay on Tuesday evening.

Airport officials said the Airbus A320 aircraft was scheduled to fly to Guwahati and was waiting for passengers to board when the accident happened around 9 pm.

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A fight catering vehicle hit the aircraft.

Airport sources said the driver had forgotten to apply the hand brake and got down. The vehicle rolled on and hit the engine of the aircraft.

A probe has been ordered.

“A third-party unmanned vehicle on the apron moved and came in contact with a parked IndiGo aircraft,” said an IndiGo spokesperson.

The aircraft is undergoing thorough inspections for being cleared for operations.

“The aircraft was scheduled to operate flight 6E 6663 from Calcutta to Guwahati. An alternate aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight,” said the spokesperson

On Monday night, an Air India Express aircraft was hit by a stepladder during the rain and storm, said an official.

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