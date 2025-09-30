MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 30 September 2025

IndiGo Mumbai–Delhi flight gets bomb threat, emergency declared at Delhi airport

The flight, operated with an Airbus A321 neo aircraft, landed around 7.53 am, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com

PTI Published 30.09.25, 12:00 PM
Representational image

Representational image file picture

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to the national capital received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning, according to a source.

The flight 6E 762 had around 200 people on board and security agencies found the threat to be non-specific, the source told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The source also said a full emergency was declared for the flight at the Delhi airport.

The flight, operated with an Airbus A321 neo aircraft, landed around 7.53 am, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

A statement from IndiGo is awaited.

RELATED TOPICS

IndiGo Airlines Bomb Scare
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US President Trump praises Pakistan PM, field marshal Asim Munir for Gaza peace plan support

The US President’s ‘Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict’, announced Monday, entails that Gaza will be a deradicalised terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours and will be redeveloped
Security personnel stand guard on a road amid curfew, days after violence during protests for Ladakh statehood, in Leh, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

If India can play cricket with Pakistan, why can’t its heroes attend a UN meeting there?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT