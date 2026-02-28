Foreign tourist arrivals to India fall 9.4% in 2025 after sharp drop from Bangladesh

Foreign tourist arrivals to India declined in 2025, reflecting how geopolitics can reshape travel flows as sharply as economics or infrastructure.

Official data showed that foreign tourist arrivals fell 9.4 per cent to 90.2 lakh during the year. The slide was driven largely by a steep drop in visitors from Bangladesh, traditionally one of India’s largest source markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Ministry of Tourism, arrivals from Bangladesh fell by 73.37 per cent in 2025 compared to the previous year. The total number of Bangladeshi visitors stood at 4,66,012 in 2025, down from 17,50,165 in 2024, the data indicated.

Also Read In pictures: Bangladesh earthquake leaves Kolkatans frazzled and shaken

India imposed restrictions on visas for Bangladeshi nationals after August 5, 2024, citing security concerns. The move followed political upheaval in Dhaka.

Bangladesh’s ties with New Delhi have remained strained since then prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League regime was ousted following a violent student-led street protest in July–August 2024.

Strip Bangladesh out of the equation, and the picture looks different. Without arrivals from the neighbouring country, foreign tourist arrivals posted a positive growth of 4.25 per cent in 2025, underlining how the overall decline was largely shaped by one corridor shutting down.

Long-haul markets continued to hold steady. The United States remained the top source country in 2025 with 1.81 million arrivals, followed by the United Kingdom at 1.07 million.

Australia accounted for 0.54 million visitors, while Canada contributed 0.53 million.

Even as inbound tourism struggled, Indians travelled abroad in growing numbers. India recorded 327.1 lakh outbound tourist visits during January–December 2025, a rise of 5.9 per cent over 2024 and 21.5 per cent compared to 2019.

The Gulf dominated outbound travel. The UAE emerged as the top destination with a 26.3 per cent share, followed by Saudi Arabia at 10.3 per cent. Thailand accounted for 6.8 per cent, the United States 6.1 per cent and Singapore 4.7 per cent.

Leisure travel formed the largest segment, accounting for 43.5 per cent of outbound visits. Travel linked to the Indian diaspora followed at 34.1 per cent, while business travel made up 14.6 per cent.

Delhi was the leading port of departure with a 22.7 per cent share, followed by Mumbai at 19.9 per cent.