Winter ends dry in Himachal Pradesh with 45% rain deficit and crop concerns

Dry weather continued across Himachal Pradesh through the end of winter, with both maximum and minimum temperatures staying above normal in most parts of the state.

Una recorded the highest temperature at 30.8 degrees Celsius, while Tabo was the coldest place with a minimum of minus 2.7 degrees Celsius.

“The winter season (January 1 to February 28) ended with 45 per cent rain deficit as the state received 102.2 mm average rains compared to normal rainfall of 187.1 mm,” the Shimla Met office said on Saturday. February was particularly dry.

The rain deficit was 86 per cent during February as the state received 14.7 mm rains against normal rainfall of 101.8 mm. All twelve districts reported rainfall shortfalls during the month, ranging from 73 per cent in Kullu to 96 per cent in Solan.

The rain deficit in Una and Sirmaur was 94 per cent, followed by Bilaspur 93 per cent, Kangra 90 per cent, Chamba 89 per cent, Lahaul and Spiti 88 per cent, Hamirpur 86 per cent, Kinnaur 83 per cent and Shimla 82 per cent.

The weather is unlikely to change immediately. The local meteorological station has predicted a dry weather across the state till March 6 and no significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures over the next four-five days.

Farmers remain concerned about the impact of the rainfall pattern. Uneven winter rain affects rabi crops, while rains and storms during the pre-monsoon period from March to June can damage crops that are nearing harvest.