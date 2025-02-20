IMD forecasts light to moderate rain in West Bengal till February 23

The IMD forecast light to moderate rain in West Bengal till Sunday even as showers brought down day temperatures in Kolkata and adjoining districts.

Several districts in southern West Bengal experienced moderate rainfall from morning on Thursday bringing welcome relief from the unusually warm temperatures prevailing in the region for the last few days.

The India Meteorological Department forecast light to moderate rain at many places across West Bengal till Sunday.

It said that light rain or snowfall may occur at one or two places in Darjeeling district in northern West Bengal.

Kolkata received 47 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 5.30 pm on Thursday, the Met office data said.

The city recorded a maximum day temperature of 27.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, it said.

The southern and western districts of Purulia, Bankura, Paschim and Purba Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas and Nadia received rainfall from Thursday morning, with hailstorms having been reported in one or two places.

