'I go to Parliament to create impact, not ruckus': Raghav Chadha's rebuttal to AAP allegations

"I go to Parliament to create impact, not ruckus," said Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday as he rejected allegations levelled against him by the Aam Aadmi Party, calling them "false" and part of a "coordinated campaign".

In a video, Chadha dismissed claims that he did not join opposition walkouts, terming the charge a "blatant lie".

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Ending his video posted on X with a popular line from the film Dhurandhar, Chadha signed off saying "ghayal hoon isliye ghatak hoon" ( I am wounded but I am stronger because of it).

He challenged his detractors to cite even a single instance where he failed to participate and said parliamentary proceedings are recorded through CCTV cameras.

Refuting another allegation that he refused to sign a motion related to the Chief Election Commissioner, Chadha said no party leader had asked him, either formally or informally, to sign it. He added that several other MPs from his party had also not signed the motion.

The MP said his focus in Parliament has been on raising public issues such as GST, income tax, air pollution in Delhi, water concerns in Punjab, public healthcare, education, railway passenger issues, menstrual health, unemployment and inflation.

Chadha said that he goes to Parliament to "create impact not ruckus" as it runs on taxpayers' money and it is his responsibility to highlight their concerns. "Every lie will be exposed," he said.