Firm linked to Ajit Pawar’s son moves court to cancel Mundhwa land sale amid probe

A firm co-partnered by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth has moved a Pune court seeking cancellation of a controversial land sale in the upscale Mundhwa area, as multiple criminal probes examine how government land was allegedly sold and stamp duty evaded.

Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm co-partnered by Parth Pawar, has filed a civil suit against Sheetal Tejwani, the power of attorney holder of the Mundhwa land, seeking cancellation of the sale deed.

The suit has been filed by Digvijay Patil, a partner in the firm, under Section 31 of the Specific Relief Act, 1963, which deals with cancellation of written instruments, court documents showed. The matter is scheduled for hearing on January 15, 2026.

The sale of around 40 acres of land in Mundhwa for Rs 300 crore to Amadea Enterprises came under scrutiny last month after it emerged that the plot belonged to the government and could not be legally sold. The firm was also allegedly exempted from paying Rs 21 crore in stamp duty.

Tejwani, who held power of attorney for 272 original watandars of the land, allegedly executed the sale deed despite knowing that the land belonged to the government, officials have said. Sub-registrar Ravindra Taru is accused of facilitating the transaction.

Officials from the Inspector General of Registration registered an FIR against Patil, Tejwani and Taru for alleged stamp duty evasion. Parth Pawar, a majority partner in the firm, has not been named in the FIR.

In a parallel case, the district administration registered another FIR against Patil, Tejwani and suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole. Both cases are being investigated by the Pune police’s Economic Offences Wing.

While the EOW arrested Tejwani last month, and she is in the custody of Bavdhan police of Pimpri Chinchwad, Taru was arrested by Bavdhan police.

Yeole is accused of issuing a notice to the Botanical Survey of India, in whose possession the Mundhwa land is, directing them to vacate the land, citing that the plot was sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP.

A court in Pune rejected Yeole's anticipatory bail plea on Monday.