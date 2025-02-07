Fire breaks out at Mahakumbh Nagar camp, no casualties reported, say officials

A fire broke out at a camp in Mahakumbh Nagar on Friday, fire officials said.

No casualties have been reported.

Inspector Yogesh Chaturvedi of Khak Chowk police station said, "A fire broke out at a camp near Tulsi Chauraha on Old GT Road. However, firefighters have managed to bring the blaze largely under control" He said fire department officials have arrived at the scene to oversee the operation.

Officials said the cause of the fire and the damage incurred due to it were being ascertained.

DIG (Maha Kumbh) Vaibhav Krishna said the fire incident has "completely been controlled" by the fire brigades.

"There is no one injured in it," he posted on X.

This is the third time that a fire incident has been reported in the Kumbh Mela area.

On January 19, a massive fire broke out in the Maha Kumbh Mela area's Sector 19 due to a cylinder blast. While no casualties were reported, the blaze had left over a dozen camps gutted.

Earlier on January 25, two cars caught fire in Sector 2 of the Maha Kumbh fair area, but no casualties were reported. Short circuit in one car led to the fire which then spread to the other vehicle standing next to it, according to officials.

