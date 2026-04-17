Fadnavis says Maharashtra government will bust module linked to TCS Nashik case

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state government expects to break the module linked to the alleged sexual harassment and forcible religious conversion case at a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) unit in Nashik.

Speaking to reporters, he said the company has started internal action and is assisting the investigation. Addressing a press meet here, Fadnavis said the MNC "took serious note of the issue and initiated necessary steps" to assist the ongoing investigation.

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He said the case involves a coordinated group operating within the system. "It is a serious issue, done by a module. We will bust the module. We are also taking help from central agencies," he said.

He added that no one involved would be protected. "None among those involved will be shielded." Fadnavis is in West Bengal at present, campaigning for BJP candidates.

Earlier reports from Mumbai, quoting a senior Maharashtra police officer, said the investigation points to a group of seven men accused of targeting women employees at the Nashik unit. Police have registered nine cases linked to the allegations.

Seven employees have been arrested so far, including six men working at the Nashik unit of the company and a woman HR manager. One woman accused is still absconding.