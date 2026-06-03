Gurugram: Bengali woman held after video of beef cooking sparks row, bail plea rejected

Gurugram police has arrested a woman after she uploaded a video in which she claimed to have cooked beef for West Bengal's new chief minister, police said on Wednesday.

Jyotsna Bibi, who is a resident of Bengal's South Dinajpur district and worked as a domestic help in Gurugram's Chakkarpur area, was arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, they said, adding that the police also seized her mobile phone.

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According to the police, on May 30, the Chakkarpur police chowki received information that a controversy had erupted over a video related to beef.

The complainant, Dinesh Yadav, a resident of Chakkarpur village, showed an apparently taunting video in which a woman allegedly said, "I have cooked up some beef just for you (Bengal chief minister)." "You didn't let me perform the 'Qurbani' (sacrifice) this time around," she said.

Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR at the Sector 29 police station and arrested Bibi on May 30. She was sent into judicial custody after being produced in a city court, they said.

On Tuesday, Bibi's lawyer filed a bail petition, but she was denied bail. Hearing the petition, Judicial Magistrate First Class Suman's court set June 8 for the next hearing, they added.

Advocate Sundar, representing the complainant, said that the parties' arguments on the accused's bail petition were heard on Tuesday and the next hearing is on June 8.

"We also seized the accused's mobile phone and preserved it for forensic examination. The police also opposed the bail application in court, arguing that if the accused is released, she could influence witnesses. A further probe is underway," said a senior police officer.

Earlier, in May, the Bengal government issued a set of guidelines barring animal slaughter without a "fit certificate" from authorities and warned of penal action if the directions are not adhered to.