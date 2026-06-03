Kuwait reports injuries, suspends flights after Iranian drone and missile attack

An Iranian drone and missile attack struck Kuwait's international airport early on Wednesday, causing injuries and forcing authorities to divert flights, Kuwait's state news agency reported.

The attack caused "severe damage" to the airport's T1 building, the report said, citing the General Civil Aviation Authority.

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The U.S. military earlier said two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart en route, and three missiles launched at Bahrain were intercepted by U.S. and Bahraini forces.

U.S. Central Command added that Iran launched ballistic missiles toward regional neighbours but all failed to hit targets.

U.S. forces conducted strikes on Qeshm Island in response to attempted attacks by Iran and defeated multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones.