TMC rift deepens as around 60 MLAs gather at Bengal Assembly, fuelling LoP claim buzz

Expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee meets Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose with letter of support from 58 MLAs, say sources

A fresh political storm erupted within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday after around 60 of the party's 80 MLAs assembled at the West Bengal Assembly, triggering speculation that a rebel faction could seek control of the legislature party and stake claim to the post of Leader of the Opposition (LoP).

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The development comes amid an escalating internal crisis that has exposed deep divisions within the party following its electoral setback and raised questions over the authority of the existing leadership.

Several senior legislators, including Arup Roy, Shiuli Saha, Akhruzzaman, Sandipan Saha, Sabina Yeasmin, Chandranath Sinha, Javed Khan, Samar Mukherjee and Prasun Banerjee, were seen arriving at the Assembly for the meeting.

Significantly, none of the MLAs attending the gathering had participated in former chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's dharna in central Kolkata on Tuesday. At the same time, leaders considered close to the party leadership, including Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Nayana Bandyopadhyay, Madan Mitra and Kunal Ghosh, stayed away from the Assembly meeting.

The presence of expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee further intensified speculation of an organised challenge to the party leadership. Sources in the rebel camp claimed Banerjee had secured letters of support from 59 MLAs — enough to cross the two-thirds threshold required under the anti-defection law — and could seek recognition as both the leader of the TMC legislature party and the Leader of the Opposition.

Though Banerjee declined to comment on the claims, his arrival at the Assembly fuelled expectations of a formal showdown between the dissident camp and the party leadership.

"We have come for a meeting to discuss the selection of the Leader of the Opposition. We will meet among ourselves," TMC MLA Sabina Yeasmin told reporters.

Asked who had convened the meeting, she replied: "All of us."

The remarks drew attention as neither Yeasmin nor several other legislators credited Mamata Banerjee or TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee with calling the meeting, marking a notable departure from the party's traditional command structure.

As Speaker Rathindra Bose arrived at the Assembly and the rival camps prepared to press their claims, attention shifted to whether the rebels could translate their asserted numerical strength into formal recognition.

Under the anti-defection law, a breakaway faction requires the support of at least two-thirds of a legislature party to avoid disqualification. In the TMC's case, with 80 MLAs in the Assembly, the threshold stands at 54 legislators.

If the rebel camp's claim of backing from 59 MLAs proves accurate, it would comfortably meet the requirement and significantly strengthen its bid for recognition as the legitimate TMC legislature party. While only 30 MLAs are needed to stake claim to the post of Leader of the Opposition, the larger battle appears to centre on control of the legislature party and its electoral symbol.

The ongoing crisis traces its roots to a dispute over the appointment of key legislature party office-bearers.

At a meeting of newly elected MLAs at Mamata Banerjee's residence on May 6, legislators reportedly authorised the party leadership to decide the names for Leader of the Opposition, deputy leader and chief whip. Subsequently, the TMC informed the Assembly that Sovandeb Chattopadhyay would serve as Leader of the Opposition, Nayana Bandyopadhyay and Ashima Patra as deputy leaders, and Firhad Hakim as chief whip.

However, the Assembly secretariat did not act on the communication, citing procedural rules that require such positions to be filled through a formal meeting of the legislature party.

The dispute intensified after dissident MLAs alleged that signatures on the communication sent to the Assembly secretariat were "fake". The controversy eventually resulted in the expulsion of MLAs Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha from the party earlier this week.

The dissidents maintain that no resolution authorising the appointments was adopted at the May 6 meeting and claim that legislators merely signed an attendance register. The party leadership has dismissed the allegations and accused the rebels of acting on behalf of forces attempting to destabilise the TMC after its electoral defeat.

Wednesday's developments also reignited debate over Mamata Banerjee's hold on the legislature party. A meeting called by her earlier this week reportedly drew only around 20 legislators despite the party having 80 MLAs in the House.

The Speaker's next move is likely to be crucial, with his decision potentially determining not only who occupies the Opposition benches but also which faction commands the loyalty and recognition of the Trinamool Congress legislature party.