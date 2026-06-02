Meet Yudhir Ahlawat, the 33-year-old actor who plays a teenager in Netflix’s ‘Kartavya’

Actor Yudhir Ahlawat, who plays the young Haryanvi boy in Saif Ali Khan-starrer Netflix thriller drama Kartavya, is not related to actor Jaideep Ahlawat.

Going by the buzz, Yudhir may appear as a young boy on screen, but the actor is 33 and is drawing attention for his performance in the film.

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Sharing screen space with Saif in Pulkit’s directorial, Yudhvir plays a teenager thrust into a dangerous predicament. His performance has generated considerable buzz online, with viewers applauding the depth and authenticity he brings to the role.

Lauding Yudhir’s performance in the film, many viewers on social media highlighted the realism and sincerity he brought to the character, describing his portrayal as both convincing and emotionally engaging.

Yudhir has become IMDb India’s most popular celebrity, overtaking some of the country’s biggest stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay, Jr NTR and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Describing the moment as “unreal” and thanking director Pulkit for his support, Harpal expressed his gratitude in a post on Instagram and wrote, “Still trying to process this moment. This happiness will always be special. Grateful beyond words.”

The actor made his debut with Saand Ki Aankh in 2019 and was later seen in Love Hostel (2022).

His credits also include the 2025 series Co-Ed, in which he played Pankaj.

Yudhvir’s acting journey also includes an extensive stint in theatre. For nearly a decade, he has been associated with Feroz Abbas Khan’s Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical, performing across India and international venues.