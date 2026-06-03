‘Insult to SC’: Congress accuses BJP of ‘brazening it out’ in CBI probe against Arunachal CM in corruption case

The Congress on Wednesday said the BJP has decided to brazen it out in Arunachal Pradesh with chief minister Pema Khandu keeping control over all files that have to be part of the CBI inquiry ordered by the Supreme Court.

The top court on April 6 directed the CBI to register a preliminary inquiry into allegations of preferential allotment of contracts for public work in Arunachal Pradesh to firms allegedly owned or related to the family members of chief minister Khandu.

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Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that all principles and norms have been abandoned by the BJP in the case of Khandu, and that this was an "insult" to the Supreme Court.

"The BJP has clearly decided to brazen it out in Arunachal Pradesh, even though the Supreme Court has ordered a CBI investigation on the decision of the chief minister there," Ramesh said on X.

"The CM continues to be PWD minister as well and therefore has control over all files that have necessarily to be part of the CBI inquiry. All principles and norms have been abandoned," the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said.

This is an "insult" to the Supreme Court, to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, and to the Constitution of India, he said.

The Congress last month had questioned why Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Khandu has not been removed even after the Supreme Court directed the CBI to begin a probe into charges of corruption against him.

Ramesh had said this amounts to "gross travesty" of the Supreme Court order itself.

He had said it was on April 6, 2026, that a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court directed the CBI to commence a preliminary inquiry into allegations that the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister's family was awarded contracts worth Rs 1,270 crore over 10 years from January 2015 to December 2025 in a direct conflict of interest.

Observing that the state and its instrumentalities cannot confer benefits according to the "whims of any political or administrative functionary", the apex court had said it was a fit case where an "independent investigation" was necessary.

The bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath had said where a case concerns the integrity of public procurement and involves allegations of conflict of interest at the highest levels, an investigation must not only be fair but also must appear fair.