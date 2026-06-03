Cine workers' body withdraws 'non-coperation' directive against Ranveer Singh

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has withdrawn its non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh following a legal notice sent by the star over the issue related to his exit from the upcoming film Don 3.

The decision was taken after the intervention of the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association, the Producers Guild of India and the Cine & TV Artistes' Association.

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"We are taking back our non cooperative directive from immediate effect after a request by IMPAA, the producers' guild and CINTAA.

"We have been told that we should all sit together with the producers' body and take an appropriate decision where neither the producers and directors nor the actor face any issues," FWICE president BN Tiwari told reporters here.

"No one has won or lost in this matter. Our legal department will respond to his legal notice," he added.

FWICE had issued the non-cooperation directive against Singh on May 25 after filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and his producing partner Ritesh Sidhwani filed a complaint with the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association. The matter was subsequently referred to FWICE for further action.

Don 3, a reboot of the popular Don franchise, has reportedly been in development for three years and is yet to begin production. The producers have claimed that more than Rs 45 crore has already been spent on pre-production.

Following the controversy, Singh's spokesperson had issued a statement saying the actor continues to hold “deep respect and goodwill” for everyone associated with the film and the industry.

“Throughout the recent developments surrounding ‘Don 3’, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect,” the statement said.