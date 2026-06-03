Mizoram rolls out ‘Red Card’ liquor permits for individuals on medical grounds

Dry state Mizoram will issue 'Red Card' permits, allowing people to consume India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) on medical grounds under the provisions of its amended prohibition Act, officials said on Wednesday.

In a notification on Tuesday, the excise and narcotics department said the permits would be granted under Section 45B(1) of the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2025, to eligible applicants whose health conditions warrant the possession and consumption of liquor.

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Application forms can be obtained from excise and narcotics offices across all districts, they said.

The permit will remain valid for one year on payment of Rs 5,000, officials said.

In March last year, the assembly amended the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act, 2019 amid stiff opposition from opposition parties.

The new law also allows special liquor permits to dignitaries and foreign and domestic tourists.

It further allows the manufacture, sale and supply of local wine and fruit beer made solely from locally produced agricultural and horticultural products like ginger, banana, dragon fruit, passion fruit, pineapple, gooseberry, guava, starfruit, sugarcane, jackfruit, watermelon and honeydew melon.

The Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act, 2019 was enacted during the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) administration, which totally prohibited the manufacture, consumption, sale and import of liquor or any alcohol-related substances in the state.

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