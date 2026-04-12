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regular-article-logo Sunday, 12 April 2026

Fadnavis says Rahul unable to deliver poll wins for Congress, 'party to oust him'

Earlier in the day, Rahul launched a scathing attack on the RSS-BJP, alleging that their main objective is to finish off the Constitution because they don't want everyone in India to be considered an equal

PTI Published 12.04.26, 02:47 PM
Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis PTI file photo

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday hit out at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, claiming that an atmosphere is brewing in the Congress to oust him, as he is unable to ensure poll wins for the party.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Nagpur, Fadnavis said that Rahul Gandhi is only fighting for his own existence and to save his leadership from the continuous defeat he is facing.

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Earlier in the day, Rahul launched a scathing attack on the RSS-BJP, alleging that their main objective is to finish off the Constitution because they don't want everyone in India to be considered an equal.

"Without the Constitution, what we call India would not have been there. Today, the people who are of the mindset of RSS-BJP want to finish off the Constitution. Whatever they say, their main objective is to erase the Constitution because they don't want everyone in India to be considered an equal," he said.

Fadnavis claimed, "An atmosphere is building up in the Congress to remove Rahul Gandhi, as he is unable to ensure election victories for the party." He said that Rahul Gandhi made such statements to divert attention from the conflict within his party.

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