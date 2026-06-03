Cockroach Janta Party names journalist, filmmaker and McKinsey ex-consultant as spokespersons

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday appointed three spokespersons, including a journalist, a filmmaker and a former management consultant, as it seeks to broaden its outreach ahead of a planned protest over alleged failures in the education system.

Announcing the appointments on X, the outfit founded by Abhijeet Dipke said investigative journalist Saurav Das will serve as its chief spokesperson, while political researcher and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya and former management consultant Ashutosh Ranka will represent the organisation before the public and the media.

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"CJP is committed to changing the political discourse of India, and this will be led by a new generation of leaders," the outfit said.

According to the announcement, Das has reported extensively on legal, judicial and social issues and played a leading role in the anti-pollution protests held at India Gate in November 2025.

The party said Dahiya, a political researcher, author and filmmaker, has worked on research and content production for several YouTube creators. A graduate of Delhi Technological University (DTU), he has authored the books 'Power of Universe' and 'To Hell With That Job', and has written and directed the Haryanvi films 'Dararen' and 'Opri Parai'.

Ranka, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and the London School of Economics, previously worked with McKinsey & Company in London. The party said he returned to India last year and has since been involved in public campaigns in Jaipur on environmental, educational and youth-related issues, including those linked to the NEET paper leak controversy.

The appointments come ahead of Dipke's scheduled return to India on June 6.

Dipke has announced plans to launch a peaceful protest in Delhi seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak and lapses in the CBSE system.

Launched last month, the CJP has gained traction on social media, particularly among students and young people, positioning itself as a platform focused on education and youth-related issues.