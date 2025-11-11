Exit polls predict big NDA win in Bihar as Mahagathbandhan trails, Jan Suraaj draws blank

Exit polls on Tuesday predicted a big victory for the NDA with the Mahagathbandhan coming in a distant second.

They also predicted a disappointing show by Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj in its debut outing, forecasting a range of 0-5 seats for it in the 243-member Assembly.

While the Matrize Exit Poll forecast the NDA likely getting between 147-167 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 70-90, and the Jan Suraaj between 0-2 seats, Dainik Bhaskar predicted 145-160 seats for the NDA and 73-91 for the Mahagathbandhan.

Two pollsters -- Axis My India and Today's Chanakya -- will release their exit polls on Wednesday.

While the People's Insight predicted 133-148 seats for the NDA, 87-102 for the Mahagathbandhan and 0-2 for Jan Suraaj, the People's Pulse gave 133-159 seats to the NDA, 75-101 to the Mahagathbandhan, and 0-5 to Prashant Kishore's party.

The JVC forecast 135-150 seats for the NDA and 88-103 for the Mahagathbandhan. The Polstrat predicted 133-148 seats for the NDA and 87-102 for the Mahagathbandhan.

While the Chanakya Strategies gave the NDA 130-138 eats, 100-108 to the Mahagathbandhan, and zero to Jan Suraaj, pollster P-Marq predicted the NDA to win 142-162 seats, Mahagathbandhan 80-98 and Jan Suraaj 1-4.

The majority mark in the 243-member Assembly is 122.

NDTV's poll of all exit polls, which is an aggregate of the predictions, suggested the BJP-JDU-led NDA will win 147 seats, the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan will be restricted to just 90, and the Jan Suraaj Party will get just 1.

A voter turnout of 69 per cent was recorded in Bihar Phase 2 polls till 6 pm. A total of 1,302 candidates were in the fight, 136 (about 10 per cent) of them women. Polling was held in 45,399 centres, and the number of eligible electors was 3.70 crore.

Exit poll projections are made by election survey agencies based on interviews of voters as they come out after casting their votes. These may vary from the actual results.

The Bihar polls were conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the results will be announced on Friday, November 14.

While the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD (U) and LJP (Ram Vilas) as the major alliance partners, is looking to return to power in Bihar, the opposition INDIA bloc, which has the RJD, the Congress and the Left parties, is looking to form the government with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial face.

In 2020, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) emerged as the largest party in the Bihar Assembly election with 75 seats.

It was followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 74, Janata Dal (United) with 43, the Indian National Congress with 19, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) with 12.