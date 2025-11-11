Bihar records highest-ever 67.14% turnout in final phase of high-stakes polls

Bihar on Tuesday registered its highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 per cent in the second and final phase of the state Assembly elections — a contest being seen as a verdict on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s 19-year rule.

Polling was held across 122 constituencies, covering nearly 3.7 crore voters, surpassing the 64.66 per cent turnout recorded in the first phase on November 6, which was itself the highest-ever in Bihar’s electoral history at the time.

Election officials said the final percentage could inch higher, as queues of voters were still visible at several booths even after the official closing time.

Seemanchal leads, south Bihar close behind

The Seemanchal belt, with its high concentration of minority voters, recorded particularly brisk polling. Kishanganj led the state with 76.26 per cent, followed by Katihar (75.23), Purnea (73.79), Supaul (70.69) and Araria (67.79).

Southern districts also saw strong participation — Jamui (67.81), Gaya (67.50) and Kaimur (67.22) — while Nawada, at 57.31 per cent, was the only district that failed to cross the 60 per cent mark.

NDA banks on Nitish’s record, INDIA bloc on anti-incumbency

Though Nitish Kumar is not contesting himself, the BJP-JD(U)-led NDA has leaned heavily on his governance record to counter fatigue among voters. The second phase featured eight ministers from his cabinet, making it a crucial round for the ruling coalition.

The opposition INDIA bloc, meanwhile, is betting on anti-incumbency sentiment and minority consolidation in the Seemanchal region to tilt the scales.

For the Congress, this phase was particularly vital — 12 of its 19 seats from 2020 were up for grabs on Tuesday, including those of state unit chief Rajesh Kumar Ram (Kutumba) and senior MLA Shakeel Ahmed Khan (Kadwa).

Adding another twist, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor — once Nitish’s poll strategist — claimed the surge in turnout showed voters were rallying behind an “alternative” in his new outfit.

Tight security and full webcasting

Polling began at 7 am and continued till 5 pm amid tight security across West and East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria and Kishanganj — all along the Nepal border.

The Election Commission said it monitored the polling process through 100 per cent live webcasting of booths for the first time in Bihar. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi, oversaw the process remotely.

In the first phase, held across 121 constituencies in 18 districts, over 3.75 crore voters had turned out to vote — setting the stage for Tuesday’s record-breaking encore.

With both phases now over, Bihar’s political fate will be decided when votes are counted on November 14.