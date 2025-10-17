EU delegation explores research and innovation partnerships at IIT Bhubaneswar

A high-level delegation from the European Union (EU) to India, led by Vivek V. Dham, adviser, Research and Innovation, visited Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar on Thursday to explore opportunities for collaboration in research, innovation and academics between European institutions and the institute.

The delegation comprised representatives from several EU member states, including France, Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic. They interacted with IIT Bhubaneswar’s leadership, researchers and entrepreneurs to discuss potential partnerships.

Dham and the delegates met IIT Bhubaneswar director professor Shreepad Karmalkar, the heads of other departments, faculty members and representatives from the institute’s Research and Entrepreneurship Park (REP). Professor Karmalkar made a presentation highlighting the institute’s strengths in teaching-learning, research, industry collaboration, entrepreneurship development, teacher education and mental wellness initiatives.

The EU representatives shared details of collaboration opportunities, fellowships and bilateral funding schemes under the EU’s Horizon Europe programme — the world’s largest research and innovation funding framework. Discussions focused on cooperation in climate resilience, clean energy, hydrogen technologies, materials science, smart manufacturing, sustainable urbanisation, healthcare innovations and start-up incubation.

The delegation also toured advanced research facilities, including the Central Research Instrumentation Facility (CRIF), the Silicon Carbide Research and Innovation Centre, and the start-up incubation centre, gaining first-hand insights into ongoing projects aligned with sustainability and technological innovation.

“We look forward to building meaningful partnerships with EU institutions to co-create impactful solutions to global challenges,” said Karmalkar.

Dham reiterated the EU’s commitment to deepening research and innovation ties with India. “India is a crucial partner in our global innovation landscape. Our visit to IIT Bhubaneswar reaffirms our shared vision of advancing joint scientific excellence,” he said.