MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 26 December 2024

Unprecedented compared to other democracies: Election Commission shares data on Lok Sabha polls

The data comes against the backdrop of allegations that there was fudging in figures of voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections

PTI New Delhi Published 26.12.24, 02:22 PM
Election Commission of India.

Election Commission of India. Shutterstock

As many as 64.64 crore voters exercised their franchise in the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year with women voters outnumbering men, according to statistical data released by the Election Commission on Thursday.

The female voter turnout stood at 65.78 per cent as compared to 65.55 per cent for male electors, the EC said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of women candidates contesting the polls this time was 800, as against 726 in the 2019 polls, the commission said.

"This suo moto initiative is to enhance the public trust that constitutes the underpinning of India’s electoral system," the EC said.

The data comes against the backdrop of allegations that there was fudging in figures of voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections.

The data also relates to the four assembly polls -- Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim.

Repolls, the EC pointed out, were held in 40 polling stations or 0.0038 per cent of the total 10.52 lakh polling stations as compared to 540 in 2019.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

2024 Lok Sabha Elections Election Commission (EC)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

RSS chief vs RSS over temple-mosque tussles? Organiser editorial differs with Mohan Bhagwat

The development comes a day after a sadhu close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi lambasted the Sangh chief, saying 'there is no need for us to follow his ideas'
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Quote left Quote right

In BJP rule, youths demanding employment are beaten with sticks

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT