MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 16 January 2025

Docking of satellites as part of Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) performed successfully: ISRO

Earlier on January 12, ISRO brought the two spacecraft to three metres and then moved them back to safe distance in its trial attempt to dock the satellites

PTI Published 16.01.25, 09:44 AM
V. Narayanan, Secretary DOS, Chairman Space Commission and Chairman ISRO, congratulates the team ISRO after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully docked its SpaDeX satellites in space, making India the fourth country in the world to possess rendezvous, docking, and undocking capabilities.

V. Narayanan, Secretary DOS, Chairman Space Commission and Chairman ISRO, congratulates the team ISRO after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully docked its SpaDeX satellites in space, making India the fourth country in the world to possess rendezvous, docking, and undocking capabilities. @isro on X via PTI Photo

ISRO on Thursday successfully performed the docking of satellites as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) and the space agency also announced that post docking, control of two satellites as a single object was successful.

"India docked its name in space history! Good Morning India ISRO’s SpaDeX mission accomplishes historic docking success. Proud to witness this moment!", ISRO said in a post on 'X'.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the successful docking of satellites, India has become the fourth country after US, Russia and China to accomplish the feat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on 'X' greeted the scientists for the achievement. He said: "Congratulations to our scientists at @isro and the entire space fraternity for the successful demonstration of space docking of satellites. It is a significant stepping stone for India’s ambitious space missions in the years to come."

Further, ISRO said: "Post docking, control of two satellites as a single object is successful. Undocking and power transfer checks to follow in coming days." Earlier on January 12, ISRO brought the two spacecraft to three metres and then moved them back to safe distance in its trial attempt to dock the satellites.

ISRO had successfully launched the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission on December 30, 2024.

The PSLV C60 rocket carrying two small satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), along with 24 payloads, had lifted off from the first launchpad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, and about 15 minutes after liftoff, the two small spacecraft weighing about 220 kg each were launched into a 475-km circular orbit as intended.

According to ISRO, the SpaDeX mission is a cost-effective technology demonstrator mission for the demonstration of in-space docking using two small spacecraft that was launched by PSLV.

In space, docking technology is essential when multiple rocket launches are required to achieve common mission objectives.

RELATED TOPICS

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Saif Ali Khan has six wounds, two deep, one near spine, undergoing surgery: Lilavati Hospital

The Bollywood star is being operated upon by a team of doctors led by neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi, hospital COO says in update
President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House as he gives his farewell address Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Washington.
Quote left Quote right

Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in US of extreme wealth, power that threatens democracy

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT