MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 19 March 2026

DGCA asks airlines to cap fees, reserve 60 per cent seats free on flights

New norms push transparency on seat selection, pet travel and baggage rules while ensuring families on same booking sit together and rights are clearly displayed

Our Bureau Published 19.03.26, 07:10 AM
DGCA airline rules

Representational picture

The civil aviation ministry on Wednesday said airlines had been asked not to levy additional charges for 60 per cent of seats on domestic flights.

“Minimum 60 per cent of seats on any flight to be allocated free of charge to ensure fair access,” the government directed the airlines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airlines have also been asked to ensure that those travelling on the same passenger name record (PNR) are seated together on a flight.

The development comes against the backdrop of rising concerns that airlines are levying high charges for various services, including choosing preferred seats.

The directions are aimed at strengthening passenger convenience, transparency and uniformity of practices across airlines.

“Carriage of sports equipment and musical instruments to be facilitated in a transparent and passenger-friendly manner, subject to applicable safety and operational regulations. Airlines shall also bring out clear, transparent policies for the carriage of pets,” the government’s statement said.

Airlines have been asked to clearly communicate passenger entitlements in regional languages to ensure wider accessibility and awareness and to strictly adhere to the passenger rights framework, particularly in cases of delay, cancellation and denied boarding.

Prominent display of passenger rights across airline websites, mobile applications, booking platforms and airport counters has also been advised.

RELATED TOPICS

Directorate General Of Civil Aviation (DGCA) India Air Fares
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Riyadh under fire, Saudi defences thwart missiles amid Iran’s vow to strike Gulf oil & gas

Qatar, a close US ally which hosts the largest American airbase in the region, blamed the attack on ​Israel without mentioning any U.S. role. The Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson called it a "dangerous and irresponsible" escalation that put global energy security at risk
Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 18, 2026
Quote left Quote right

The Iranian regime appears to be intact...remains capable of attacking US interests

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT