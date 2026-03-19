DGCA asks airlines to cap fees, reserve 60 per cent seats free on flights

The civil aviation ministry on Wednesday said airlines had been asked not to levy additional charges for 60 per cent of seats on domestic flights.

“Minimum 60 per cent of seats on any flight to be allocated free of charge to ensure fair access,” the government directed the airlines.

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The airlines have also been asked to ensure that those travelling on the same passenger name record (PNR) are seated together on a flight.

The development comes against the backdrop of rising concerns that airlines are levying high charges for various services, including choosing preferred seats.

The directions are aimed at strengthening passenger convenience, transparency and uniformity of practices across airlines.

“Carriage of sports equipment and musical instruments to be facilitated in a transparent and passenger-friendly manner, subject to applicable safety and operational regulations. Airlines shall also bring out clear, transparent policies for the carriage of pets,” the government’s statement said.

Airlines have been asked to clearly communicate passenger entitlements in regional languages to ensure wider accessibility and awareness and to strictly adhere to the passenger rights framework, particularly in cases of delay, cancellation and denied boarding.

Prominent display of passenger rights across airline websites, mobile applications, booking platforms and airport counters has also been advised.