Centre imposes ban on new mining leases in Aravallis, protected zone to be expanded

The Centre on Wednesday issued directions to states for a complete ban on granting new mining leases in the Aravallis, officials said.

The Ministry of Environment and Forests has also directed the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) to identify additional areas and zones in the entire Aravallis where mining should be prohibited over and above the areas already prohibited for mining by the Centre.

"This prohibition applies uniformly across the entire Aravalli landscape and is intended to preserve the integrity of the range. The directions are aimed at safeguarding the Aravallis as a continuous geological ridge extending from Gujarat to NCR and at stopping all unregulated mining activities," a senior official said.

"The ministry has also directed the ICFRE to identify additional areas and zones in the entire Aravallis, where mining should be prohibited, over and above the areas already prohibited for mining by the Centre, based on ecological, geological and landscape-level considerations," the official added.

The ICFRE has been directed to undertake this exercise while preparing a comprehensive, science-based Management Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) for the entire Aravalli region. The plan, which will be placed in the public domain for wide stakeholder consultation, will assess the cumulative environmental impact and ecological carrying capacity, identify ecologically sensitive and conservation-critical areas, and lay down measures for restoration and rehabilitation.

Ongoing mining activities are to be regulated stringently, with additional restrictions, to ensure environmental protection and adherence to sustainable mining practices.

"The government stands fully committed towards long-term protection of the Aravalli ecosystem, recognising its critical role in preventing desertification, conserving biodiversity, recharging aquifers and providing environmental services for the region," the official said.

In November 2025, the Supreme Court accepted a uniform legal definition of what constitutes the Aravalli Hills and Aravalli Range on the recommendation of a committee led by the Environment Ministry.

Under this definition, an "Aravalli Hill" is a landform with an elevation of at least 100 metres above its local surrounding terrain and an "Aravalli Range" is a cluster of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other.

The Congress has alleged that the move would effectively lead to the opening of tens of thousands of mines and cause irreversible environmental damage.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the recent "clarifications" on the ancient mountain range given by the Environment and Forest Minister raise more questions.

"Aravallis are part of our natural heritage and have great ecological value. They need substantial restoration and meaningful protection. Why is the Modi government hellbent on redefining them? To what end? For whose benefit? "And why are the recommendations of a professional organisation like the Forest Survey of India being deliberately ignored and set aside?" he asked.

Ramesh also said, "The very recent 'clarifications' given by the Union Minister of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change on the Aravallis issue raise even more questions and doubts."

