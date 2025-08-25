Assam vultures face sharp decline from toxic carcasses, experts urge grassroots action

Assam's vulture population has seen a sharp decline over the years, primarily due to the consumption of chemical-laced animal carcasses, prompting experts to call for greater grassroots involvement in conservation efforts.

The use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) medicines on animals, whose carcasses are the staple diet of vultures, is primarily responsible for the decline in their population in the state, senior conservation biologist Dipankar Lahkar said.

NSAID medicines such as Diclofenac, Aceclofenac, Ketoprofen, and Nimesulide, used to treat bovine pain and fever, have been identified as a primary cause of vulture deaths, he said, adding that the Centre has prohibited the use of these drugs for veterinary purposes.

Vultures, known as nature’s cleaning crew, have an important ecological role in keeping the environment disease-free, but "now, they are struggling for their survival", Lahkar said.

There is an urgent need to involve people at the village level to ensure poison-free food for vultures, he said.

"We have started campaigns to educate, sensitise and create awareness among people who use these medicines for the treatment of their domestic animals," he added.

"Kamrup district is an important habitat with a distinct role to play in vulture conservation, and we have already started a campaign to achieve zero vulture deaths in the district in the coming years", he said.

Lahkar pointed out that more than 600 vultures have died in the district due to chemical poisoning during the last decade.

"Educating people and increasing their participation in vulture conservation is critical for the future of these birds. We are attempting to bring everyone on board through the flagship ‘Sagun (Vultures) Mitra and Nest Guardianship initiatives", Lahkar added.

A forest official said the population of resident vultures has almost collapsed over the past two decades.

Few species, such as the Slender-billed Vulture, have populations of less than 900 across their distribution ranges.

Assam is home to several vulture species, including the critically endangered Oriental White-backed vulture, Slender-billed and King Vulture. Besides, the Himalaya Griffon and Cinereous vultures are migratory and come to the state during the winter from Europe and the Himalayas.

Circle Officer Chiranjib Das of Chaygaon, where a campaign has been initiated, said village heads could play a pivotal role in spreading the conservation message across villages.

"The village heads are one of the important stakeholders in disseminating the message of conservation to the common people. There should be more campaigns involving them to ensure vulture conservation reaches the people and they take the necessary steps to stop the birds' death", he said.

Director of the Assam Forest School, Dimpi Borah, said they have established a nursery to raise tree saplings preferred by vultures for nesting.

Assam Science Technology and Environment Council’s (ASTEC) Programme Officer Manisha Sarmah said collaborating with the local population is a crucial step towards stopping the decline in vulture population.

Local communities can directly impact wildlife and environmental conservation and create a positive change at the grassroots, she said.

Assam has one of the four country’s Vulture Conservation and Breeding Centre (VCBC) at Rani in Kamrup district, whose goal is to breed the bird in captivity and release them back in the wild.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.