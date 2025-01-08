Interim bail for Asaram Bapu: Security tightened for rape victim's family

The family of the victim in the 2013 rape case against Asaram Bapu has been provided with additional security, a day after he was granted interim bail on medical grounds by the Supreme Court, police said on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar Sagar said after the Supreme Court's order, he personally visited the victim's residence and interacted with the family.

"A police guard is already deployed at the victim's home and her father has a gunner for security. Additional police personnel are now being assigned, and necessary instructions have been issued to the relevant police station and circle officer to ensure the family's safety," Sagar said.

"Orders have been given to repair the dysfunctional CCTV cameras around the victim's house, and the victim's father has been advised to inform authorities before stepping out. We are continuously monitoring the family's safety as this is a high-profile case," Sagar added.

The victim's father expressed that he was shocked to learn that Asaram had been granted interim bail. He said, " I haven't been able to sleep since, as I am deeply concerned about my family's safety. Even while in jail, Asaram was responsible for the murder of four witnesses -- Rajkot's Amrut Prajapati, Akhil Gupta (a cook), Lucknow's Rahul Sachan, and Shahjahanpur's Kripal Singh." He alleged, "While in jail, Asaram orchestrated false cases against me in Jammu, Jodhpur, Delhi, and Surasagar. Two of my witnesses, Bholanand and Sureshanand, are still missing. The government says laws are in place to ensure capital punishment for crimes against minors, but in Asaram's case, the court continues to show leniency." Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in a sexual assault case, was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court until March 31, 2025, on medical grounds. The court imposed specific conditions before granting him bail.

Previously, Asaram was granted a 7-day parole in 2018, which was extended by five days. More recently, he received a 17-day parole on December 10, 2024.

In 2013, Asaram was convicted of sexually assaulting a minor from Shahjahanpur at his Jodhpur ashram. The case, filed by the victim's father in Delhi, led to Asaram being sentenced to life imprisonment.

