Anger at Kerala plan on nativity card as proof, BJP questions legality

The Kerala government’s decision to introduce a permanent nativity card as a new identification document to prove residency is facing flak from various quarters, including from the BJP.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a cabinet decision on Wednesday that a photo-attached nativity card will be brought in instead of the existing nativity certificate issued by the state.

At present, a nativity certificate can be obtained from the local “village office”. It is often used as a residence proof to get admission in other state universities, to avail quotas in educational institutions, to apply for scholarships, to prove claims for ration cards and to apply for government jobs. People often find it difficult to obtain a nativity certificate on time.

Vijayan expressed concern over how people had been facing problems in proving their citizenship. This led the Left government in Kerala to come out with an “authentic and legally backed document” that would benefit the people.

“We are aware of people fearing for their citizenship. The proposed nativity card will serve as a document to establish that the person is a Malayali and an Indian. This has nothing to do with the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls,” said Vijayan.

There is, however, a lack of clarity on how a state can issue a nativity card and whether it would be legally valid. Citizenship is part of the Union list under the Constitution and thus is under the exclusive jurisdiction of Parliament.

The revenue department has been asked to find the legal validity of having the new nativity card in consultation with the law department.

Kerala BJP leader V. Muraleedharan questioned Vijayan’s move. “The authority to determine citizenship is with the Centre as per the Constitution. The Indian government has already issued Aadhaar cards as a valid photo identity card. The Kerala government’s move to introduce nativity cards is aimed at wasting public money. What’s the legal validity of the proposed nativity card?” Muraleedharan asked.

The main Opposition, the Congress-led United Democratic Front, has been silent on the Left government’s move to introduce a new card.