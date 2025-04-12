MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Jammu and Kashmir, no damage to life or property; epicentre in Pakistan

According to the National Center of Seismology (NCS), the recent earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 10km, increasing the likelihood of aftershocks

PTI Published 12.04.25, 02:10 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A moderate intensity earthquake with epicentre in Pakistan struck Jammu and Kashmir at around 1 pm on Saturday, an official said.

Tremors were felt in many parts of the Valley, but there were are no reports of loss of life or damage to property, he said.

The 5.8 magnitude earthquake occurred at a latitude of 33.63 degrees North and longitude of 72.46 degrees East in Pakistan at a depth of 10 kilometres, the official said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

